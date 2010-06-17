Finally I’ve had the blog redone. Head on over to Screenwerk.com to see it.

It’s simple yet more polished, dry yet flavorful, sweet yet sour, sarcastic yet sincere:

Get the new feed here, or you can subscribe and get all my posts from Search Engine Land, Internet2Go and this blog at twitter.com/gsterling.

The content on this site will soon disappear, because it’s all duplicated over at Screenwerk.com.

