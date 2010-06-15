GetListed Launches in UK

GetListed has launched a UK site/service. Same principle: input your listing information and see where your business shows up or doesn’t — as the case may be:
GetListed and Palore’s AmIVisible were among the earliest of these “presence management” tools. Marchex was the first to offer combined presence and reputation management. Now most of the reputation management tools and platforms include similar functionality to varying degrees.
August 27, 2010 at 9:43 am
Great tool. Just tried my business and saw that am not listed on qype. Think its time I should.
February 6, 2011 at 1:36 pm
Huh! Found it out also that mine was not on any engine! Thanks fro this post. Nice tool.